Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Scientific Games Corp reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games Corp.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Scientific Games Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games Corp from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded down 1.43% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 419,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games Corp by 299.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 101,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games Corp

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

