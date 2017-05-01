Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for On Assignment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. On Assignment posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Assignment will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for On Assignment.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company earned $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Avondale Partners upgraded On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On Assignment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. 15,031 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. On Assignment has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-on-assignment-inc-asgn-will-post-earnings-of-0-72-per-share.html.

In other On Assignment news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 19,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $932,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,910,165.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,312 shares of company stock worth $15,542,374 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Assignment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of On Assignment during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of On Assignment during the third quarter worth about $352,000.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Assignment (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Assignment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Assignment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.