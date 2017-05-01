Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $65.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.8 million to $67.23 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $63.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $65.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.3 million to $267.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $293.4 million to $306.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company earned $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) traded down 1.06% on Friday, reaching $7.47. 1,080,332 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $587.52 million. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

