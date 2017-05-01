Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $881.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.14 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded up 1.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,358 shares. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-microchip-technology-inc-mchp-will-announce-earnings-of-0-99-per-share-updated.html.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $185,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 54,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $4,041,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.