Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Garrison Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GARS. Wunderlich cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garrison Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 33,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Garrison Capital has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 5,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 275.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 210,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 137,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

