Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.35). ConforMIS also posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 73.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-conformis-inc-cfms-will-announce-earnings-of-0-37-per-share.html.

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) traded up 4.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 219,997 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The firm’s market cap is $257.66 million. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

In related news, insider Daniel Steines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philipp Lang sold 108,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $934,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ConforMIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.