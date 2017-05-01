Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.38. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $53.99.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $109,543.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Rosser sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $75,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,041 shares in the company, valued at $559,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,154 shares of company stock worth $225,621 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 112,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. The Company provides, on an integrated basis, enterprise-wide clinical management, access management, patient financial management, health information management, strategic decision support, resource planning management and enterprise application integration solutions to healthcare organizations.

