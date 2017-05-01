Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-chart-industries-inc-gtls-to-post-0-21-earnings-per-share.html.

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded up 0.55% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 248,854 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.62. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,241,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chart Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,009,000 after buying an additional 278,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,309,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.