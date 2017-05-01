Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $20,463,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 10.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 9.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 207,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.65. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Company Profile

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

