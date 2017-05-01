Zacks: Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Anhui Conch Cement (NASDAQ:AHCHY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Anhui Conch Cement an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement (NASDAQ:AHCHY) traded up 0.0998% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.5475. 557 shares of the company traded hands. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.9979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

