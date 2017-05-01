Brokerages Set $82.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $82.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Deluxe news, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $487,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.22. 181,992 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $75.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deluxe will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

