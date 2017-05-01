Zacks: German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Given $34.11 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. German American Bancorp.’s rating score has declined by 2.9% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $34.11 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned German American Bancorp. an industry rank of 46 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of German American Bancorp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,827 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $756.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

