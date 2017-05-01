Zacks: Analysts Expect US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.87%. US Ecology’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 9.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) opened at 45.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. US Ecology has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

