Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) to Post -$1.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($3.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.09% and a negative net margin of 358.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, SVP Brett K. Haumann sold 13,576 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $427,915.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after buying an additional 131,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded down 0.50% on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,992 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.99 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines that make a difference in the lives of patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

