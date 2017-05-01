Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) will announce $62.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.88 million and the lowest is $61.6 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $62.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year sales of $62.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.1 million to $267.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $274.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $270.05 million to $278.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) traded up 1.79% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 51,199 shares of the company were exchanged. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $105.58 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Marquette Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 81,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 311,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

