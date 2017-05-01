Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $744.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.63 million to $768.3 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $828.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $744.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) traded down 2.64% on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,597,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock’s market cap is $568.67 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.95%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Chairman Mark E. Speese acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 744,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,098.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Korst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $270,807.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,805,233 shares of company stock worth $15,593,865 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 161.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 128,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,711,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 291,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

