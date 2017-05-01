Zacks: Analysts Expect Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Petroquest Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Petroquest Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Petroquest Energy.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm earned $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petroquest Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Petroquest Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,128 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $56.24 million. Petroquest Energy has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.75.

In other news, Director Joseph Gerard Jolly bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petroquest Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroquest Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 84,564 shares during the last quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 55,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Petroquest Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploratory, development and acquisition activities. The Company has approximately 30 gross exploratory wells and over 30 gross development wells. The Company has reserves in various areas, including East Texas, Gulf Coast Basin and Oklahoma Woodford.

