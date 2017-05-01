Zacks: Analysts Expect Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 16.76%. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 38,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.48 billion. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -379.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 911,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 197,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-analysts-expect-israel-chemicals-ltd-icl-will-announce-earnings-of-0-06-per-share.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Israel Chemicals (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.