Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Corp (FMC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. FMC Corp posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC Corp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC Corp.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.55 million. FMC Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of FMC Corp from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of FMC Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of FMC Corp from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Corp (FMC) to Post $0.56 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-analysts-expect-fmc-corp-fmc-to-post-0-56-eps-updated.html.

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 373,215 shares. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC Corp (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.