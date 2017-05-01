Zacks: Analysts Expect Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fibrocell Science’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Fibrocell Science posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fibrocell Science.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCSC. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fibrocell Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 272.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Fibrocell Science worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,059 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.33.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

