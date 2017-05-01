Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.66 Million

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $111.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $104.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $111.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.79 million to $507 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $584.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $582 million to $586.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company earned $111.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.72 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $38,671.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) traded down 1.77% on Friday, hitting $39.51. 398,700 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.32. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

