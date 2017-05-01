Zacks: Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.3 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $559.3 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.82 million and the lowest is $551.1 million. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings reported sales of $590.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings will report full year sales of $559.3 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.22. The company earned $726.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.96 million. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 156,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 40.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 3,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 925,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) traded down 4.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 854,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.44.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company. The Company provides clients with advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars. Its segments include Americas outdoor advertising (Americas) and International outdoor advertising (International).

