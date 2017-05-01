Zacks: Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (BDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.90. Belden reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business earned $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.10 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.
Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) traded up 2.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. 224,656 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.24. Belden has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $81.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.
In other Belden news, EVP Glenn Pennycook sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $459,455.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,808,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,030,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after buying an additional 117,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 103,321 shares during the last quarter.
About Belden
Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).
