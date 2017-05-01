Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP David Schuette sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $28,376.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Rosenberger sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $30,365.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,927 shares of company stock worth $1,439,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,745,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 0.89% on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 207,391 shares. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

