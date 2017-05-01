Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Santander Consumer USA Holdings posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA Holdings.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. Barclays PLC set a $15.00 target price on Santander Consumer USA Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc cut Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 118.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 608,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $19,069,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 378,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 264,720 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) traded up 1.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,114 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

