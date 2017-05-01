Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.79. OneMain Holdings posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain Holdings.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. OneMain Holdings had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm earned $567 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Compass Point raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. 38,841 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.70. OneMain Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in OneMain Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in OneMain Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in OneMain Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in OneMain Holdings by 9.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

