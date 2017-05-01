Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.88 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $39.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-analysts-anticipate-monster-beverage-co-mnst-will-post-earnings-of-0-32-per-share.html.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.38 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $22,590,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,808 shares in the company, valued at $47,813,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,500 shares of company stock worth $27,586,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 128.0% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.