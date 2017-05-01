Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (HES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess Corp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.85). Hess Corp. reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess Corp..

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative net margin of 126.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on Hess Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Hess Corp. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Hess Corp. news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $112,521.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $2,350,340.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,123 shares of company stock worth $4,463,844. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 3,417,836 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $15.06 billion. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

