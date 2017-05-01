Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fairmount Santrol Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Fairmount Santrol Holdings posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fairmount Santrol Holdings.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

FMSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) traded down 4.700% on Friday, hitting $6.185. 1,891,779 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,758,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 702,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,581,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 2,252,653 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,207,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,049,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, formerly FMSA Holdings Inc, provides sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

