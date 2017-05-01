Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.35). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm earned $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark Co. upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 5,574 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $117,945.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,772,133.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 7,046 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $151,348.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,495.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,453. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,211,000 after buying an additional 582,802 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 141.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 2,287,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after buying an additional 1,141,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,725,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,610,000 after buying an additional 299,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded up 2.28% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,310 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

