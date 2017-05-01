Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem Inc (ANTM) to Announce $3.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post earnings per share of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83. Anthem posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.24 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 22,936 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $3,814,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,187 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $2,526,813.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,571. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cpcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem Inc (ANTM) to Announce $3.18 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-analysts-anticipate-anthem-inc-antm-to-announce-3-18-earnings-per-share.html.

Shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) traded up 0.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $179.20. 1,203,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.69. Anthem has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.23%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.