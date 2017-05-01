YY Inc (YY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Instinet began coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of YY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr raised shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.13 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. T.H. Capital raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 678,901 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. YY has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.44. The firm earned $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.96 million. YY had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YY will post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in YY by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in YY by 12.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in YY by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in YY by 6.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in YY by 23.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

