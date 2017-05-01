YuMe Inc (YUME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YuMe Inc (NYSE:YUME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,550 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 1,008,184 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,483 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
YuMe (NYSE:YUME) traded up 0.48% on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,943 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. YuMe has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $142.28 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in YuMe by 125.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 110,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in YuMe by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in YuMe by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 67,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in YuMe by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,436,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 114,552 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About YuMe
YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.
