Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum! Brands has performed relatively well in the domestic and many key international markets. However, Yum! Brands’ shares have underperformed the Zacks classified Retail–Restaurants industry ever since the separation of its China division. Even so, strategic transformation plan of employing greater focus on the development of its three iconic global brands, increasing its franchise ownership and creating a leaner, more efficient cost structure should aid in driving growth. Particularly, increased franchising is set to lead to stable earnings, higher profit margins, lower capital requirements and stronger cash flow conversion. Also, the company has mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Yet, uncertainty surrounding the company’s business post China division separation, macroeconomic concerns coupled with negative currency translation raises concern.”

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. 2,318,309 shares of the stock traded hands. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $813,813.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $545,683.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,566.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 379,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $20,503,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

