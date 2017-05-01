Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Maintained by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Monday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 668,258 shares. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Maintained by Granite Investment Partners LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/yum-brands-inc-yum-position-maintained-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $545,683.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,566.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $813,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.