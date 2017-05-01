YPF SA (YPF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) traded down 1.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 722,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm’s market cap is $10.06 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ypf-sa-ypf-rating-reiterated-by-credit-suisse-group-ag-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in YPF SA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 223,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in YPF SA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,088,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF SA by 50.3% in the third quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC now owns 855,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 286,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF SA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF SA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.