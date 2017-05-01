York Water Co (YORW) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of York Water worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of York Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) traded up 0.93% on Monday, hitting $37.85. 3,462 shares of the stock traded hands. York Water Co has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company earned $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that York Water Co will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

