Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) opened at 2.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

In other news, insider Lorne David Simpson sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$280,500.00.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd. is an exploration focused oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in production, exploration and development of resource properties in the Central Alberta, Medicine Hat and Jaslan areas of Alberta. It produces oil and gas assets of approximately 2,390 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

