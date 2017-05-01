Yandex NV (YNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter. Yandex NV had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.65%. Yandex NV’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded up 1.963% on Monday, reaching $27.795. 675,284 shares of the company were exchanged. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.026 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Yandex NV in a research note on Saturday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Yandex NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex NV in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Yandex NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 14,799,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,546,000 after buying an additional 732,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yandex NV by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,365,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,288,000 after buying an additional 1,150,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Yandex NV by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,260,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,776,000 after buying an additional 1,342,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yandex NV by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,902,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,825,000 after buying an additional 1,588,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Yandex NV by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,085,000 after buying an additional 1,078,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex NV

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

