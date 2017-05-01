Yahoo Japan Corp (YAHOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yahoo Japan Corp (NASDAQ:YAHOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo Japan Corporation is engaged in the internet advertising, e-Commerce and members services businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Marketing Solutions, Consumer and Others. Marketing Solutions segment provides advertising, information listing and other corporate services. Consumer segment offers e-commerce related and membership services. Others segment includes settlement and financial services. Yahoo Japan Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Yahoo Japan Corp (NASDAQ:YAHOY) traded down 1.929% on Friday, reaching $8.336. 77,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. Yahoo Japan Corp has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $9.77.

