Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the digital content provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YHOO. Vetr upgraded shares of Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yahoo! has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.15.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 4,925,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $46.43 billion. Yahoo! has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yahoo! will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $31,773.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 573,851 shares in the company, valued at $26,695,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YHOO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,116,786 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,897,506 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 87,820 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,765 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $108,429,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

