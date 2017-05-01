Xylem Inc (XYL) Stake Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 382,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 21,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.088% during trading on Monday, reaching $51.365. 912,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.424 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $39,688.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,877 shares in the company, valued at $914,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

