Positive Media Coverage Likely to Affect XL Group (XL) Share Price

Headlines about XL Group (NYSE:XL) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XL Group earned a news impact score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of XL Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of XL Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on XL Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price target on XL Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of XL Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) opened at 41.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. XL Group has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.98.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. XL Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.18%. XL Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XL Group will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/xl-group-xl-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-34-updated.html.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.