Xilinx’s (XLNX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research report released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $63.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Nomura cut shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Instinet cut shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Xilinx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.40% on Friday, hitting $63.36. 2,995,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.15. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.25 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $1,627,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,100,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,172 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in Xilinx by 6.3% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 20,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 108.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 187,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 97,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 35.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 514,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1,762.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 335,340 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 317,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,499 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

