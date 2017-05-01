Xilinx (XLNX) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the programmable devices maker an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,067 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.25 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xilinx (XLNX) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/xilinx-xlnx-earning-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $1,627,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,100,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,172 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.