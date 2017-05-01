Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keeping its earnings streak alive for the 12th successive quarter, Xilinx reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. Also, the company’s top and bottom lines both increased year over year. Its revenue guidance for the fiscal first quarter is also impressive. Shares of Xilinx outperformed the broader market over the last one year. Rising demand for 28-nm, 20-nm and 16-nm nodes, driven by higher wireless deployments and strength in the wired communication segment, are expected to remain growth drivers. Further, we are optimistic about the company’s recent decision to tap the fast-growing cloud computing, embedded, industrial IoT, and 5G markets which are likely to boost its revenues in the long-run. The company’s product launches should further aid revenues. However, stiff competition from peers is a material headwind.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Vetr raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.15 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Xilinx from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Xilinx from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,533 shares. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.15. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/xilinx-inc-xlnx-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $1,627,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,100,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,172 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,050 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 10,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 31,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.