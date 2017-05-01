Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Keeping its earnings streak alive for the 12th successive quarter, Xilinx reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. Also, the company’s top and bottom lines both increased year over year. Its revenue guidance for the fiscal first quarter is also impressive. Shares of Xilinx outperformed the broader market over the last one year. Rising demand for 28-nm, 20-nm and 16-nm nodes, driven by higher wireless deployments and strength in the wired communication segment, are expected to remain growth drivers. Further, we are optimistic about the company’s recent decision to tap the fast-growing cloud computing, embedded, industrial IoT, and 5G markets which are likely to boost its revenues in the long-run. The company’s product launches should further aid revenues. However, stiff competition from peers is a material headwind.”

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Vetr raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.44 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Xilinx from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC lowered Xilinx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on Xilinx from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded up 0.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,755 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

In related news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $1,627,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,421.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,172 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

