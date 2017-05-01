Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe that XLNX is also buying back its converts through the SepQ, offsetting potential dilution, while having ~ $680M repurchase outstanding. Maintaining our Neutral and $64PT, ~26x F18E EPS.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XLNX. Argus upped their price target on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Instinet cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nomura cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.44 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 63.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.15. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.25 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $1,627,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,421.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

