Xerox Corp (XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Xerox reported poor first-quarter 2017 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.01. Post Brexit referendum, Xerox is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members due to significant U.K. operations. Significant slip-ups in its Medicare and Medicare information services for several government agencies across the U.S. have also hurt its overall profitability. The availability of a large number of substitutes because of strong peer presence, has largely affected the profit margins of the company. However, the company completed the split of its BPO business from Document Technology and Document Outsourcing businesses to focus on revenue growth, margin expansion and disciplined investments in attractive growing markets. Xerox is reprioritizing investments and accelerating its restructuring actions and services to improve revenue and margin.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Xerox Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Xerox Corp from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox Corp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.31 billion.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Xerox Corp had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Xerox Corp’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 3,380,335 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp by 1,518.0% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,611,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp by 6.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,233,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,539,000 after buying an additional 580,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox Corp

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment includes service offerings, such as BPO and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides business services in markets across various industries and to government agencies.

