Xerox Corp (XRX) Insider Yehia Abouelmaaty Omar Sells 29,375 Shares

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) insider Yehia Abouelmaaty Omar sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $208,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded down 1.81% during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 6,787,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock’s market cap is $7.18 billion.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Xerox Corp had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Xerox Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/xerox-corp-xrx-insider-yehia-abouelmaaty-omar-sells-29375-shares.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,199,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,421,000 after buying an additional 2,554,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,975,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,310,000 after buying an additional 6,081,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,412,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,631,000 after buying an additional 6,885,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,330,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,173,000 after buying an additional 1,042,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Xerox Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xerox Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of Xerox Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

About Xerox Corp

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment includes service offerings, such as BPO and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides business services in markets across various industries and to government agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.